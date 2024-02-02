In a tragic incident, a man working at a sweet shop in Kamala Nagar, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed and died yesterday. The police suspect the cause of death to be a heart attack. The distressing incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV footage, which has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the man suddenly collapsing while packing sweet boxes, appearing to be in some discomfort before falling to the floor. His co-workers rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Heart Attack Death in Madhya Pradesh: Man Collapses While Having Food at Hotel, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Heart Attack in Agra (Photo Credit- Disturbing Visuals)

