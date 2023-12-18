A shocking video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh that shows a man collapsing after suffering a heart attack while eating at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh. The terrifying video was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the eatery. The video footage shows a man sitting on a chair, slowly losing consciousness, and then collapsing on the table. Heart Attack Kills Boy in Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest During School Prayer, Dies in Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

Heart Attack Death in Madhya Pradesh:

