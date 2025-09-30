The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the high-tide timings on Tuesday, September 30, warning that waves could rise as high as 2.78 metres. According to the BMC, waves measuring 2.78 metres are expected at 4:21 pm. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, signalling likely heavy to moderate rainfall over the next few days. Citizens in these regions are advised to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and flooding. Weather Forecast Today, September 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

High Tide Timing in Mumbai for Today

🗓️ ३० सप्टेंबर २०२५ ⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश साधारणतः ढगाळ राहील. तसेच काही ठिकाणी हलका ते मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. ओहोटी - सकाळी ११:१७ वाजता - २.६१ मीटर 🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी ४:२१ वाजता - २.७८ मीटर ओहोटी - रात्री ११:०५ वाजता -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 30, 2025

