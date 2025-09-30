According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places on Tuesday, September 30. Delhi may witness scattered showers and moderate winds, while Chennai sees partly cloudy skies with isolated rain spells. Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain mostly dry with mild temperatures, though occasional showers are possible. Shimla could experience light rain and cooler conditions, and Kolkata is likely to have humid weather with chances of thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to stay updated on local alerts and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas facing heavy rain warnings. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 29: IMD Scales Down Weather Warning, Heavy Rainfall Expected at Isolated Places in City As Yellow Alert Persists.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 30

Delhi Weather Today, September 30

Chennai Weather Today, September 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 30

Kolkata Weather Today, September 30

Shimla Weather Today, September 30

