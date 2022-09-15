On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to social media to update citizens about the rain forecast and high tide and low tide timings in Mumbai. In its post, the civic body said that the weather will be "Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs". The BMC also said that there will be a high tide of 3.83 metres at 14:45 pm and a low tide of 0.99 metres at 20:44 pm. "Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said in its tweet.

