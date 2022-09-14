As rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday took to social media to update citizens about the rain forecast and high tide and low tide. In its post, the civic body said that there is a possibility of heavy to heavy rainfall in isolated places. The BMC also said that there will be a high tide of 4.18 meters at 14:12 pm and a low tide of 0.70 meters at around 20:17 pm. "GENERALLY CLOUDY SKY WITH MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS," the BMC said in its tweet.

Check Tweet:

14th,September,2022#WeatherUpdate @ 0800hrs: GENERALLY CLOUDY SKY WITH MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS. POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES. High Tide: 14:12 hrs- 4.18 mtr Low Tide : 20:17 hrs –0.70 mtr https://t.co/Eqa0wC3dNp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 14, 2022

