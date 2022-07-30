In a shocking incident, Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were nabbed in West Bengal's Howrah district with huge amount of cash in their car. "We would only be able to count it once counting machines come", said SP Swati Bhangalia.

Howrah,West Bengal| We've nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come: SP Swati Bhangalia pic.twitter.com/yo8VYyW9Yq — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

