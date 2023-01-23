A metro train at Irrum Manzil Metro Station stopped due to some technical glitch. Other trains on the same route were affected and delayed across various stations on Monday, January 23. Commuters expressed displeasure over the same on social media. Video shared by the passengers on social media is seen that the train is being deboarded. Mumbai Metro Update: Ghatkopar Versova Metro Line 1 To Remain Shut on January 19, Check Timings Here.

Hyderabad Metro train stopped at Irrum Manzil metro station due to technical glitch. Passengers deboarded #Hyderabad #Metrotrain pic.twitter.com/oD5q2ooq5Y — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) January 23, 2023

