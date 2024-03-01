The Drug Control Administration (DCA) Telangana, in collaboration with the Task Force of Hyderabad City Police, busted a counterfeit medicines manufacturing unit operating in Uttarakhand on March 1. The unit, identified as Nectar Herbs and Drugs, was distributing spurious drugs to several states. Allegedly, Vishad Kumar, the CEO of the facility, allowed an individual, identified as Sachin, to produce dummy tablets using chalk powder, falsely labelling them as antibiotic drug 'Cefixime Tablets' from reputed company Aristo. Further interrogation revealed that Sachin manufactured counterfeit drugs from various reputed companies, including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Alkem, Aristo, and Cipla. Counterfeit versions of popular medicines like Augmentin-625, Clavum-625, Omnicef-O 200, and Montair-LC were among those produced at Nectar Herbs. Dummy tablets worth Rs 7.34 lakh were seized in the operation. Hyderabad: Airport Authorities Foil Smuggling Attempt, Arrest Indian National Carrying Cocaine Concealed in False Bottom of Suitcase and Handbags (Watch Video).

Counterfeit Medicine Unit Busted

During interrogation, Sachin revealed that he manufactured counterfeit/spurious drugs of reputed companies such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Alkem, Aristo and Cipla. #Counterfeits of Augmentin-625, Clavum-625, Omnicef-O 200, Montair-LC, etc., were manufactured at Nectar Herbs.. pic.twitter.com/vyeQpuwiuO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)