Hyderabad traffic police has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic around the historic Mecca Masjid in the old city and also around Jama-e-Masjid in Secunderabad because of Jummat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday of Ramzan. The traffic police have also announced that for vehicles of devotees coming to Mecca Masjid, parking will be provided at seven different places. The traffic police had also announced traffic restrictions around Jama-e-Masjid Secunderabad. The Subhash Road in Secunderabad will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will be diverted at a few points in view of the prayers. Alvida Jumma 2023: Security Beefed Up at Mosques Across Uttar Pradesh for 'Jumat-Ul-Vida' Prayers on Last Friday of Ramzan Ahead of Eid Ul Fitr.

Hyderabad Traffic Update

