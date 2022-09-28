Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Shaheed Bhagat Singh on His 115th birth anniversary today. The legend was born in the Punjab province of British India on September 28, 1907. The revolutionary had only one aim - to make the nation free from British rule. On the occasion, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation." Lata Mangeshkar Birthday 2022: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Legendary Singer on Her Birth Anniversary, Announces 'Chowk in Ayodhya Will Be Named After Her'.

Check Tweet:

I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/0mxyWEcqEo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

