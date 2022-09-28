Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to pen a special note On the birth anniversary of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi will be virtually inaugurating a chowk named after her in Ayodhaya.

“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons,” the Prime Minister’s tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers late singing maestro Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary; says, "I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her." pic.twitter.com/5Xb3yWdwTR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

