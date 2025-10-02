Security was beefed up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, with police, PAC and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra, while the government has also ordered suspending internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4. On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area here after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported. The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan. ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row: Bareilly DM Avinash Singh Says ‘Authorities on High Alert To Avoid September 26-Like Riots’ Ahead of Friday Prayers (Watch Video).

