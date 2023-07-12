While addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Wednesday, Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa lauded the Indian democracy and constitution. “I salute Indian democracy from the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I also salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world”, the latter said. Muslim World League Secretary General Praises Indian Society for Unity in Diversity, Says 'Indian Muslims Proud of Their Nationality and Constitution' (Watch Videos).

Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa in New Delhi

