Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on July 11 praised the Indian society for displaying unity and co-existence in diversity. Speaking at an event, Sheikh Dr Mohammed also said that Indian Muslims are proud of their nationality and the Indian constitution. "We know that the Indian components with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence not only in mere words but also on the ground and we appreciate all the efforts taken in this regard," the Muslim World League Secretary General said. "Muslim components in the Indian society are proud of their nationality, that they are Indian nationals and they are proud of their Constitution," he added. Indian Muslim Women on UCC: Female Muslims Support Common Laws on Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Amid Debate on Uniform Civil Code in India, Finds Survey.

Muslim World League Secretary General Praises Indian Society:

#WATCH | Delhi | Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa says, "We reach out to the different components & diversity with a common objective that we share. We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom & we know that Indian wisdom has contributed… pic.twitter.com/bfbDS9miaU — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Muslim World League Secretary General on Indian Muslims:

#WATCH | Delhi | Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa says, "...Muslim components in the Indian society are proud of their nationality, that they are Indian nationals and they are proud of their Constitution..." pic.twitter.com/hWWxYG1wz1 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

