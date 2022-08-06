Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that as a mark of protest, he will not be a part of the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog will be held in Delhi tomorrow.

Check tweet:

I will not be a part of the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog which is going to be held in Delhi tomorrow, as a mark of protest: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao pic.twitter.com/m8sm5YQwWf — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

