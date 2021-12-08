The Indian Air Force has confirmed that CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 Others have died in the fatal crash of IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

