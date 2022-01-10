India is currently witnessing COVID-19 hospitalisation rate between 5-10 percent during the present surge of infections. "The situation is dynamic & evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly. All States/UTs advised to keep watch on situation of total no. of active cases," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Notably, COVID-19 cases in the country witnessed a drastic increase in coornavirus infections in the past few days.

Tweet By ANI:

