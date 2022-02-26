India abstained from the UN resolution on Friday which criticised Russian invasion of Ukraine. “No solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India said.

See Tweet:

In the #UNSC meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstains on the vote on draft resolution, urges for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities; states dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 26, 2022

