A delegation of 20 Members of Parliament from INDIA alliance parties to visit Manipur on July 29-30. On Friday, the alliance furnished the names of the MPs going to the violence-hit state. The list includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar P., A. A. Rahim, CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha, Arvind Sawant, and others.

INDIA Bloc Manipur Visit:

