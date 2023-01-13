India committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027,three yrs ahead of global target through mission mode,multi-partner,multi-sector,targeted drive for which we've drawn up roadmap:Union Health Min at National Symposium on India’s Roadmap to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis pic.twitter.com/KGjRVaA6s1— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

