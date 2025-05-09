Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence on May 9 issued an advisory urging all media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals to avoid live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and troop movements. Citing risks to operational safety and personnel lives, the ministry highlighted past incidents like the Kargil War and the 26/11 attacks as cautionary examples. The advisory invoked clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which allows only official briefings during such sensitive operations. It stressed the importance of responsible journalism during national security events. Media stakeholders have been urged to act with vigilance and prioritise national interest in their reporting. India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Army Releases First Video of Strike Carried Out at Pakistani Military Post.

Defence Ministry Issues Advisory to Media Channels

All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2025

