India Reports 1,14,460 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,677 Deaths in The Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,14,460 new #COVID19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,88,09,339 Total discharges: 2,69,84,781 Death toll: 3,46,759 Active cases: 14,77,799 Total vaccination: 23,13,22,417 pic.twitter.com/4pdZZ99ZoO — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

