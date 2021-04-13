India Reports 1,61,736 New COVID-19 Cases, 97,168 Discharges & 879 Deaths In Last 24 hours:

India reports 1,61,736 new #COVID19 cases, 97,168 discharges and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,36,89,453 Total recoveries: 1,22,53,697 Active cases: 12,64,698 Death toll: 1,71,058 Total vaccination: 10,85,33,085 pic.twitter.com/ndxnchFoIp — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

