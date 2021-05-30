India Reports 1,65,553 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,76,309 Discharges & 3,460 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,65,553 new #COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges & 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,78,94,800 Total discharges: 2,54,54,320 Death toll: 3,25,972 Active cases: 21,14,508 Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614 pic.twitter.com/ARidVHcqv7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

