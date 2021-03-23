COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 40,715 new #COVID19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,16,86,796 Total recoveries: 1,11,81,253 Active cases: 3,45,377 Death toll: 1,60,166 Total vaccination: 4,84,94,594 pic.twitter.com/Oab1eSZfHJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

