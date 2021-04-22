India on Thursday hit another record high of 3,14,835 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall COVDI-19 tally reached 1,59,30,965, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday. In the same time span, India also reported 2,104 deaths, taking the total death toll so far in the country to 1,84,657.

India reports 3,14,835 new #COVID19 cases, 2,104 deaths and 1,78,841 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,59,30,965 Total recoveries: 1,34,54,880 Death toll: 1,84,657 Active cases: 22,91,428 Total vaccination: 13,23,30,644 pic.twitter.com/S5wPm9KGwf — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

