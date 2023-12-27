External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, December 27, lauded India's relations with Russia. Speaking in Moscow, EAM S Jaishankar said that India-Russia relations remain very steady and very strong. "They are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial," he added. Dr S Jaishankar also said that India and Russia have spent a lot of time discussing political cooperation with regard to various international issues, including the international organisation BRICS. "We appreciated the fact that our trade is at an all-time high. We have crossed $50 billion turnover last year. We expect to exceed that this year. What is important is that this trade is more balanced, it is sustainable, and it provides for fair market access. I think that was very much part of my discussions yesterday and a little bit today with Minister Sergey Lavrov as well," he stated. EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Russia From December 25 to 29 To Discuss Bilateral, Multilateral and International Issues.

EAM Speaks Highly of India-Russia Relations

#WATCH | Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says, " ... India-Russia relations remain very steady, remain very strong. They are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial. We spent a lot of time… pic.twitter.com/PVgnsMdqIH — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)