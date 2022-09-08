In a joint statement, India and China said that the Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengagement in Patrolling Point -15 in eastern Ladakh. According to reports, the troops started the disengagement process at a key friction point called Gogra-Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh. The disengagement process began after the two sides reached a consensus in the 16th round of military talks, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

