An unnamed assailant shot and killed a student of Indian origin, age 21, in Philadelphia. According to the Khaleej Times, Jude Chacko, a native of Kerala's Kollam district, was shot and killed on Sunday as he was leaving work. Two persons reportedly attacked Chacko, who also worked part-time, during a robbery attempt. Chacko’s parents had immigrated to the United States over 30 years ago. His funeral is anticipated to take place on Saturday at a Malankara Catholic church in Philadelphia. US: Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Shot Dead While Working at Fuel Station in Ohio.

Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead in US

