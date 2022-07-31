Bindyarani Devi pulled off her career-best performance to win a silver medal in the women's 55kg weightlifting event on Sunday, July 31. Devi lifted up a total of 202kg in an amazing comeback. In snatch, she lifted 86kg and 116kg in Clean and Jerk. This was India's fourth medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

