In a major push to eliminate child begging within the city, the Indore administration has announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000 to individuals providing information about children being exploited and forced into begging on the streets. The authorities are actively promoting citizens' participation in the campaign, urging individuals to furnish specific details such as names, photos and address of the children involved in begging. Additionally, a dedicated WhatsApp hotline (9691729017) has been set up for reporting such incidents. According to TOI, the decision comes after a woman was discovered to have made Rs 2.5 lakh in six weeks by begging with her children in the city. In order to bolster surveillance efforts, CCTV cameras will be set up at intersection points across Indore to regulate occurrences of child begging.

