An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar at 08.02 am on Monday, February 17. The earthquake tremors were felt in Bihar's Siwan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre was 10 km in depth, NCS added. The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions this morning. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Whether Indoor or Outdoor, Know How To Stay Safe During a Quake.

Earthquake in Bihar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST today (Source - National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/mNcVErOpq6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

