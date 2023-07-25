The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said that the booking issue has been resolved. "https://irctc.co.in/nget/train-search and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the IRTCT said in a tweet. The development comes after IRCTC said that ticketing services were not available on its website and mobile application due to technical reasons. The public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Railways also informed customers that its technical team was working on resolving the issue. IRCTC Down: Online Ticket Booking Services Unavailable on IRCTC App and Website Due to 'Technical Issue'.

Booking issue has been resolved now. https://t.co/Mqkzxbqm1N and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

