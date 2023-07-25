New Delhi, July 25: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said ticketing services were not available on its website and mobile application due to technical reasons. The public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Railways also informed that its technical team is working on resolving the issue. IRCTC Down: From Amazon to Makemytrip, Here Are Alternative Platforms To Book Train Tickets as Indian Railways' Ticketing Service Remains Unavailable.

"Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue," the IRCTC said in a tweet. Byculla Railway Station Gets UNESCO Award: India's Oldest Railway Station in Mumbai, Restored, Receives Asia Pacific Cultural Heritage Award From UN Body.

IRCTC App and Website Down:

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

"Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).