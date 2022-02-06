Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP paid his heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died today at the age of 92 in Mumbai by performing ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' on Saxophone. Haque had earlier performed it on Republic Day.

Watch Video:

WATCH | "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon"... Constable Mujammal Haque of @ITBP_official pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/2lA2J4ABMg — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 6, 2022

