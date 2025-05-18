In a major outreach initiative, the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has established the first-of-its-kind veterinary field hospital in Sitagaon village of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. The facility is expected to benefit over 12,000 animals across 20 remote villages, providing much-needed veterinary care in an underserved region. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: Indian Tricolour Flies High at Karegutta Hill After Security Forces Capture It From Naxals in Major Breakthrough (See Pic).

ITBP Sets Up First-Ever Veterinary Field Hospital in Naxal-Affected Chhattisgarh

The first of its kind veterinary field hospital in Sitagaon in naxal-affected Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh has been made functional by the 27th Battalion ITBP. More than 12,000 animals from 20 remote villages will benefit from the initiative: ITBP pic.twitter.com/sJ80y3haCW — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

