Aiming for their second win in Durand Cup 2025 Group D, both ITBP FT and ISL side Punjab FC are set to clash. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Wednesday, August 6. The ITBP FT vs Punjab FC match is organized to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the ITBP FT vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for ITBP FT vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Cruise to 4–0 Win Against Border Security Force Football Team.

ITBP FT vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

The 🦁 spirit doesn’t rest. Let’s go again! 💥 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv from 4 PM IST.#DurandCup #TheShers #PunjabFC #ITBPFTPFC pic.twitter.com/2HZf4BDjjo — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) August 6, 2025

