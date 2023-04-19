Puri Jagannath darshan is likely to be restricted today for 4 hours due to the Banakalagi ritual, according to reports. As per a report in Odisha Bytes, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri town will remain closed for the general for a period of four hours for the "Banaka Lagi" or the "Srimukha Sringara" ritual of the sibling deities. The secret rituals of the sibling deities will be conducted from 6 pm to 10 pm after the completion of the second Bhogamandap. Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Nabajouban Darshan Timing of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Announced, Check Schedule.

Puri Jagannath Darshan To Be Restricted for 4 Hours Today

