The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has released the complete schedule for the 'Nabajouban Darshan' tomorrow. According to the schedule, the probable 'Nabajouban Darshan' timings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are as follows. Paramanik darshan will be held from 8 to 9 am while general public darshan will be allowed from 9 am to 10:30 am, 2 to 3 pm and in the evening from 6 pm to -6:30 pm. Darshan will be restricted during rest of the hours as special rituals will be undertaken at Puri Srimandir. Public darshan will not be available after 5 PM on Ubha Yatra day.

Check Tweet:

Probable Darshan timing for devotees on Nabajaubana Darshan day (29-06-22) and on Ubha Yatra day (30-06-22). On Ubha Yatra day public darshan will not be available after 5 PM. Jai Jagannatha. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OufOfIFrxF — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 28, 2022

