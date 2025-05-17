A high-speed car performing dangerous stunts in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area on Thursday night, May 15, rammed into four young men standing by the roadside. The incident, captured live by one of the car's passengers and now viral on social media, shows the vehicle losing control mid-stunt and striking the victims as they attempted to flee. Despite the impact, all four sustained only minor injuries. Shockingly, the car’s occupants hurled abuses and fled the scene at even greater speed, without offering any help. Hit-and-Run in Jaipur: Drunk Driver Mows Down 9 Pedestrians With Speeding Car, Leaves 2 Dead and 7 Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Jaipur Hit-and-Run

🚨 A video has surfaced from Jaipur, capturing a terrifying stunt on the roads. In the video, a car driver is seen intentionally hitting 4 young pedestrians. The car approaches at high speed, performing a reckless stunt before colliding with the unsuspecting group.#jaipur pic.twitter.com/YP7nhl9NFu — Shivam Unveils (@shivam_kush0001) May 17, 2025

Driver Hurls Abuses at Pedestrians and Flees

In a shocking case of hit-and-run from Jaipur, four pedestrians were hit by a speeding car performing dangerous stunts on the road. After the accident, the car’s occupants continued their stunts and sped away from the scene by increasing the speed. Not only this but one of them… pic.twitter.com/dfdKOwDK6J — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)