A shocking hit-and-run incident in Jaipur has claimed the lives of two people and left seven others injured. The tragedy unfolded when a speeding car lost control and ran over a group of pedestrians. The driver, identified as Usman, was arrested shortly after the accident. Police confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The hit-and-run has sparked outrage in the area, with disturbing visuals from the scene highlighting the severity of the incident. An investigation is currently underway. Jaipur Hit and Run Case: Man Who Mowed Down Woman With Car Arrested.

Drunk Driver Mows Down 9 Pedestrians With Speeding Car (Disturbing Video)

