In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a farmer allegedly buried himself in the ground in Jalna. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the farmer took the step after he did not receive possession of the land that was allotted to him by the government many years ago. Reports also suggest that the farmer even made follow-up visits with government officials, however, all his attempts failed. In the video, the farmer can be heard saying that he took the step in order to criticise the government. Laxman Jagtap Dies: Maharashtra BJP MLA From Chinchwad Constituency Passes Away at 59.

