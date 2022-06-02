The bank manager was shot and injured by terrorists in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, more details are awaited. Earlier in the morning, A blast took place inside a privately hired vehicle at Sedow in Shopian. Three army soldiers were injured and shifted to hospital.

#FLASH Bank Manager shot and injured by suspected militants in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, details awaited. @SudarshanNewsTV — Rohil Bashir (@rohil_bashir) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)