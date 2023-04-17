The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued a warning to the occupants of Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ganderbal districts. People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. Kargil Avalanche: Six People Rescued After Avalanche Near Zojila Pass (Watch Video).

Jammu And Kashmir Avalanche Warning

J&K | Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 2800 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri & Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours: JKDMA — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

