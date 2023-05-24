A speeding truck rammed into a CRPF vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at the Nambal area of Awantipora in south Kashmir today. According to the reports, three CRPF jawans were injured in the mishap. The incident took place at 5.43 pm on May 24. The road accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The footage shows a speeding truck losing control and drifting on the road before hitting the CRPF vehicle. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Dumper Hits Loading Auto-Rickshaw at Indore-Bhopal Bypass in Dewas; Four Dead, Two Seriously Injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Video:

CCTV shows the moment when a truck rammed into a CRPF vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar highway at Nambal area of Awantipora in south Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/MgFTtWx2Fl — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) May 24, 2023

