New Delhi, October 15: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi secured top rank in JEE Advanced 2021 result of which was declared today. Mridul Agarwal obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra topped in the female category with 286 marks out of 360. JEE Advanced Result 2021 can be checked online at jeeadv.ac.in.

