A minor Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. It is alleged that after being kidnapped, the victim was raped for two days and on the third day the accused left her house after intimidating her not to inform the police of the incident. On the complaint of the victim, the police have started investigation by registering a case against the main accused Irshad Khan. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand | A matter came to the light where a minor was raped by a man under Bardiha PS in Garhwa district. We immediately filed an FIR under the POCSO act. Efforts underway to nab the accused: Anjani Kumar Jha, SP, Garhwa (19.09) pic.twitter.com/Vh6PKvhhRk — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)