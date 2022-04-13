Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday interacted with Pannalal who played a commendable role in saving the lives of people during Deoghar ropeway incident via video conferencing. Deoghar DC M Bhajantri said that on the instructions of the CM a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Pannalal for his role in the cable-car mishap.

