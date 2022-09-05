Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Has won the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly with 48 votes in his favour. Hemant was accused in an illegal mining case that followed officials' opinions on his removal as Jharkhand MLA that sparked a row of political turmoil in state.

Check ANI's tweet:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote in the Assembly (Source: Jharkhand Assembly) pic.twitter.com/eECjYxfodq — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

